Fox News Poll Finds 56% Doubt Trump's 'Mental Soundness'

A Fox News poll found that 56% of Americans do not believe former President Donald Trump has the "mental soundness" to be president.

A survey conducted by the conservative outlet gave Trump a 33-point lead over Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).

The survey also compared President Joe Biden's character to Trump.

Biden had a 9-point advantage over Trump regarding honesty and an 8-point lead for empathy. 11% fewer people also believe that Biden is corrupt.

When it came to mental soundness, 56% said that Trump should not be president. As for Biden, 60% of those Fox News polled agreed he did not have the mental soundness to do the job.

Fox News noted that the difference between the two candidates was within the survey's margin of error.

The national poll gathered information from 1,001 registered voters between May 19 and 22.