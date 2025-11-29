Trump's Poll Numbers Are So Bad He's Distracting Us With Another D*ck Move

It used to be that when you write something, you start with 'who, what, where, when,' but with Trump's chaotic administration and distractions coming in at lightning speed, it's a challenge. So, the 'who' is Trump, and the 'what' is what in the goddamn fuck is he talking about? How'd I do?

On Thanksgiving Day, Trump was shitposting on Truth Social to display his utter disdain for this country. Instead of a leader during holiday time, we got a wannabe 4Chan edgelord.

Trump's poll numbers aren't just underwater, they are fucking drowning, with 76% of voters viewing the economy negatively. That’s worse than the 67% who felt that way in July and the 70% who said the same at the end of former President Biden’s term, according to Fox News. And that's no surprise since Americans can't afford groceries, electrical bills, housing, and medical costs.

The where and the when:

"Any document signed by Sleepy Joe Biden with the Autopen, which was approximately 92% of them, is hereby terminated, and of no further force or effect," Trump wrote the day after his cheerful Thanksgiving message. "The Autopen is not allowed to be used if approval is not specifically given by the President of the United States."

"The Radical Left Lunatics circling Biden around the beautiful Resolute Desk in the Oval Office took the Presidency away from him," the stupid fuck added. "I am hereby cancelling all Executive Orders, and anything else that was not directly signed by Crooked Joe Biden, because the people who operated the Autopen did so illegally. Joe Biden was not involved in the Autopen process and, if he says he was, he will be brought up on charges of perjury. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Biden called Trump's claims "nothing more than a distraction" in a July statement.

"Let me be clear: I made the decisions during my presidency," the former president said. "I made the decisions about the pardons, executive orders, legislation, and proclamations. Any suggestion that I didn't is ridiculous and false."

As we noted earlier this month, it looks like Trump used an autopen to sign recent pardons. What we're witnessing is the rantings of the wannabe King, who has falsely stated that his poll numbers "remain strong" while they are dead in a casket six feet under. And even in our corrupted Supreme Court, this dumbshit would never pass. But let's say it did. The next president could nullify all of his January 6th pardons.

Trump has admitted to using an autopen, telling reporters on Air Force One in March that he'd used the device "only for very unimportant papers."

And then there's this:

President George W. Bush asked the Justice Department in 2005 if it was constitutional to use an autopen to sign a bill, with the department concluding that "the president need not personally perform the physical act of affixing his signature to a bill he approves and decides to sign in order for the bill to become law.

Yeah, so that's a thing. And Trump's Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is giving orders to "kill everybody" when he's out there blowing up boats, which we would call a war crime except we aren't at war, so it's just murder. And then there's Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem spending our tax dollars on fancy private jets during the GOP government shutdown. Literally, everyone in Trump's orbit is caught up in some sort of scandal.

During all this chaos, House Speaker Mike Johnson admitted that he's feeling "exhausted" and "overwhelmed."

Which brings us back to Trump's poll numbers. Even the president's foreign policy ratings are tanking. Trump's disapproval numbers are peaking, so of course, he needed a distraction.

The man is completely unraveling.



Whatever is in those files must be terrifying him https://t.co/FEMh7BgscX — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 28, 2025

Many years ago, I worked at a home for people with Alzheimer's disease. One of them needed tending to one day since he was drooling on himself. It wasn't my job at the time, but I rushed over to gently wipe off his face. Afterward, he tried to slap me. I told him I knew his state of mind wasn't his fault, but he'll have to drool on himself because I refuse to be assaulted. Trump is that guy, but his supporters enjoy being slapped. Leopards, faces, etc.