It Sure Looks Like Trump's Been Using An Autopen To Sign Recent Pardons

What a shocker
By Conover KennardNovember 16, 2025

Trump and his Republican enablers have been alleging that former President Joe Biden used an autopen, and that, to them, is a bigger scandal than the current president's staggering corruption. House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer went so far as to vow that they would try to use the fake ass autopen scandal to invalidate Biden's judicial appointments.

Would it surprise you to learn that Donald J. Trump's signature on his recent pardons was exact, so his Justice Department quietly replaced it? No, me neither. Trump always accuses others of what he is doing. It's similar to Trump calling his predecessor "Sleepy Joe," even though he's been seen in photos and video clips nodding off almost daily. And then there are all the times Trump called Hillary Clinton "Crooked," while he profited from the presidency, and we're not even counting his godawful, vomit-inducing, corruption-saturated second term.

The Associated Press reports:

The Justice Department posted pardons online bearing identical copies of President Donald Trump’s signature before quietly correcting them this week after what the agency called a “technical error.”

The replacements came after online commenters seized on striking similarities in the president’s signature across a series of pardons dated Nov. 7, including those granted to former New York Mets player Darryl Strawberry, former Tennessee House speaker Glen Casada and former New York police sergeant Michael McMahon. In fact, the signatures on several pardons initially uploaded to the Justice Department’s website were identical, two forensic document experts confirmed to The Associated Press.

Within hours of the online speculation, the administration replaced copies of the pardons with new ones that did not feature identical signatures. It insisted Trump, who mercilessly mocked his predecessor’s use of an autopen, had originally signed all the Nov. 7 pardons himself and blamed “technical” and staffing issues for the error, which has no bearing on the validity of the clemency actions.

We're sure Comer will be all over this. It's a massive scandal, after all.

