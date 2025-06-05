Chuck Grassley Can't Say If Using Autopen Is Legal, Attacks Biden Anyway

Senator Chuck Grassley attacked President Biden for his use of an autopen. He agreed Republicans are onto something, even though he has no idea if it was legal for a president to use an autopen.

Trump is furious that Pres. Biden issued many pardons before he left office, in fear that Trump would be targeting his family as well as all those involved in investigating the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Fox News host Bill Hemmer asked Grassley if the DOJ made a wise decision to open up new investigations of Pres. Biden.

HEMMER: Do you think Republicans are on to something here? GRASSLEY: I think that the president made a wise decision that the Department of Justice ought to get to the bottom of it. There's been a lot of legal and constitutional questions that have been raised. They need to be answered and the American people are entitled to know what the truth is, whether or not the law was being abided by or whether President Biden was avoiding his responsibilities.

Sen. Grassley laughingly claimed it was Biden who has caused problems constitutionally and legally in the Oval Office, where it is Trump trying to become a fascist dictator.

Fox News and the Trump administration are trying to cause a new faux scandal against President Biden to distract and take the media's eye off Trump's horrendous presidency so far.

HEMMER: What's your hunch at the moment? GRASSLEY: My hunch at the moment is that they're going to come up with a lot of things that the president did not sign, maybe thousands of things that's signed by autopan.

Sen. Grassley is doing his best to help Trump create a scandal when there is none. It was actually shot down by Hemmer, himslef.

HEMMER: It's my understanding it's not illegal to use an autopen, is it? GRASSLEY: I can't answer that question for you. Maybe I should be able to, but I can't and I'm not going to comment on something I don't know for sure. Okay. HEMMER: So what the president's talking about is 200 judges appointed to federal benches, the issuance of more than a thousand presidential documents, their questions about pardons, et cetera.

Hypocrite, much? I can't answer that, but I can smear President Biden.

Sen. Grassley knows it is not illegal for a president to use an autopen.

The AP Reports, "A 2005 opinion from the Office of Legal Counsel at the Justice Department said an autopen can be used to sign legislation. Barack Obama became the first president to do so in May 2011 when he signed an extension of the Patriot Act. Obama was in France on official business and, with time running out before the law expired, he authorized use of the autopen to sign it into law."