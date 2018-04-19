David Bossie Attacks Sen. Grassley As Part Of 'Left Wing Media' For Protecting Mueller

The former Deputy Campaign Manager to the Donald Trump's presidential campaign, David Bossie blamed the left wing media for Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley's bill that would protect Robert Mueller from being fired by Donald Trump on Fox News' Outnumbered.

Co-host Sandra Smith opened show by playing video of Donald Trump saying he has been the most transparent person all time and merged that with Sen. Grassley stating that even though Majority leader Mitch McConnell is important - he would not hold up their bill from Judiciary committee that would protect Robert Mueller.

Grassley said, "Obviously the views of the majority leader are important to consider, but they do not govern what happens here in the Judiciary Committee. If consideration on the floor was the standard for approving a bill in committee or not, we wouldn't probably be moving any bills out of this committee."

Marie Harf, the lefty on their overstuffed conservative couch, was allowed to go first and she made a compelling argument. One that irritated David Bossie to no end.

Harf said, "I was going to say, Chuck Grassley is actually right when he says they can move bills regardless of whether or not they go to the floor."

She continued, "This is not a hoax. The Mueller investigation is real and serious and ongoing."

I imagine smoke was blowing through Bossie's ears off camera.

She said, "It's stunning to me going back to Grassley that a leading Republican and some of his fellow Senators are so concerned about what I'm sure David will say is not going to happen, that they're willing to move legislation despite the fact that the president won't sign it and Mitch McConnell won't put it up for a vote. That says something about the republican party."

Bossie jumped in, "No, it says something to you because the left in this country hates this president so much that every couple of weeks this president has to say he's not firing guys he hasn't fired and has no intention of firing."

When did Sen. Chuck Grassley become part of the left, David? This is how Trump supporters argue. They never stick to the question or facts at hand and only use ad hominem attacks and bait and switch tactics to confuse the issues.

Grassley is speaking for many Republican senators who are obviously not part of the left wing media.

He angrily continued, "The mainstream media, which is really doing the bidding of the anti-Trump movement and very clearly so, forces him to say I'm not going to fire these guys all the time. It's destructive to the country and not helpful to the investigation either."

This guy is a liar and a fraud.

Trump has fired or forced resignations of so many people already from his administration that it's moronic to say that it's destructive to the country to even consider Trump fire Robert Mueller.

Every American paying attention to the special counsel knows that if any information comes out or is hinted at that scares Trump a little too much he would immediately fire Rod Rosenstein and then replace him with somebody that would fire Robert Mueller.

Marie Harf, was consistently ganged up on by the 'Outnumbered' panel which included Tomi Lahren, but refused to be bullied and made a very strong case against Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell and all those trying to shut down Robert Mueller's special counsel investigations throughout the program.

Editor's note to David Bossie: (from Frances Langum). Hey, Bossie: Crooks and Liars IS actually "left-wing media." We never considered Chuck Grassley an ally, and take it from us, you might wanna back off on whatever you're smoking.