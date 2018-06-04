Uh Oh Chuck Grassley Thinks Rudy Giuliani Should Be Fired?

By Frances Langum
1 hour ago by Frances Langum
Republican Senator Chuck Grassley of the Judiciary Committee doesn't think Donald Trump is getting good legal advice from Rudy Guiliani. Has he noticed that Trump only listens to people who say what he wants them to say?

CNN’s Manu Raju asked Grassley about the "I can pardon myself" tweet, and Grassley said that, “if I were President of the United States and I had a lawyer that said I could pardon myself, I think I would hire a new lawyer.”

Fat chance, Chuck! Lawyers are tripping over themselves to avoid working for this nut.


