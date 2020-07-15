Rudy Giuliani Tells Fox That Blacks Should Be More Afraid Of Other Blacks Than Cops

Rudy Giuliani joined Fox and Friends to trash Mayor de Blasio and decree that Black men should be more afraid of other Black men than of his cop buddies murdering black men with racist intent.

Echoing Trump's "law and order" idiocy and hatred of the Black Lives Movement, Giuliani gave his unfettered support to law enforcement, and decreed that he has always been the true savior of New York.

Mr. Magoo (It's fine to use nicknames now since the press allows Trump to do so everyday) said he wouldn't run again as the mayor, but he could stop all the violence in the city in seconds.

What is really despicable in his appearance when there is civil unrest are the disgusting tropes that come out of his pie hole of a face. He willfully lies about how many Black lives he's saved, just like Trump brags "how great he's been" for the Black community.

Responding to Mayor de Blasio's son, who said a while ago he was afraid of the police, Rudy remarked, "sure his son should be afraid of the police, but he also should be afraid of the more likely way in which his son will get killed. Which is by another black man."

Of course, Rudy does not mention that a lot of violence occurs in the inner cities by gangs, which makes up a large part of the violence.

What about being murdered by the police for selling loose cigarettes on the street or using (knowingly or unknowingly) a counterfeit $20 bill in a local store? Or being a Black women playing video games in her home and being shot through a window by police from an open door complaint.

Not by gangs but by out-right racism on the taxpayer dime.

Rudy forgot to mention that.

But then again, Rudy lost most of his marbles when he began supporting Trump in 2015.

Playing the martyr of New York City and the savior of Black Americans is revolting.