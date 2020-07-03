Politics
Mississippi Election Official Concerned Blacks Are Registering To Vote, 'People Should Too'

"The blacks are having lots (of) events for voter registration. People in Mississippi have to get involved, too," Welch posted on Facebook.
Gail Harrison Welch's comment on Facebook has gotten wide play in Mississippi this week. Welch hasn't exactly been apologetic either, saying she thought she was sending a private message, but the comment was shared publicly on Facebook. "This was an error on my part," she said.

Source: Hattiesburg American

A social media comment with racial undertones made by a Mississippi election commissioner sparked outrage across the state on the same weekend state legislators voted to retire the flag and its Confederate emblem.

"I'm concerned about voter registration in Mississippi," the commissioner wrote. "The blacks are having lots (of) events for voter registration. People in Mississippi have to get involved, too."

Gail Welch's comment caused an uproar Sunday, as screenshots of the comment spread quickly on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Welch said she has received calls and messages from all over the country about the post.
...
But Welch, who has been the Beat 1 commissioner for 20 years, said although the comment may appear racist, her intent was far from it.

"We've always in the past had whites really participating in registering to vote. So many people don't seem to be concerned about (voting)."

She said in an interview Monday that she thought she was sending a private message, but the comment was shared publicly on Facebook.

"This was an error on my part," she said.

