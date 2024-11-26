'Bouncing Off Walls': RFK Credits Academic Success On Heroin

The incoming administration is already a shitshow coming to you by you know who, and one of his unqualified picks is RFK, Jr to head theDepartment of Health and Human Services.

Oh, and by the way, while RFK Jr. continues to tout the use of raw milk, California health authorities acted to recall raw milk that had been contaminated with bird flu. Good going there, sport. But he also has thoughts about heroin.

The Daily Beast reports:

Just a few months before Donald Trump nominated Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to oversee U.S. health policy, the former presidential candidate was painting a shocking picture of heroin’s effectiveness as a study aid.

“I was at the bottom of my class,” he said during a podcast appearance on the Shawn Ryan Show. “I started doing heroin, and I went to the top of my class. Suddenly I could sit still, and I could read and I could concentrate. I could listen to what people were saying.” The interview aired in July, during Kennedy’s unsuccessful run for president, but has resurfaced on social media now that the president-elected has nominated him to serve as Secretary of Health and Human Services.

I'll file that under 'things that never happened'; the nepo baby likely got attention because his last name is Kennedy.

The former environmental lawyer is perhaps best known for peddling vaccine conspiracies theories and trying to limit access to one of civilization’s greatest medical achievements. But he’s also been open about his struggles with addiction.

If I was a therapist and RFK Jr. walked into my office, I'd throw my hands up in the air while running out the door.

The drugs “hollowed out” his life and destroyed his relationships, but they made him a star student, he said. “My mind was so restless and turbulent I could not sit still,” he said. All he wanted to do was go outside and play in the woods. “I would probably today be diagnosed as ADHD. I was bouncing off the walls,” he added. “So, you know, I was probably at some level medicating myself.”

On our gun-saturated country:

“I have a scientific mind, and I look at this and say, ‘It can’t just be the guns,’” he said before complaining that the National Institutes of Health won’t investigate whether medication turns people into mass murderers.

We need the Trump administration renamed to the 'we're all gonna die' administration.