Morning Joe On Trump Tweets: 'The Walls Are Closing In'

Fake News reporting, a complete fabrication, that I am concerned about the meeting my wonderful son, Donald, had in Trump Tower. This was a meeting to get information on an opponent, totally legal and done all the time in politics - and it went nowhere. I did not know about it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2018

After a look at the clips of Sarah Sanders lying about the Trump Tower meeting with Russians, Joe Scarborough was shaking his head.

"John Heilemann, it's breathtaking, we're used to the lying, but on something this big, perhaps the most important part of this entire investigation, everything you heard from every White House representative there was a lie. Donald trump admitted weekend they were all lying. what are the consequences of this?

"I don't know what the consequences are. I know it's an indication that some folks are not just in serious trouble but now recognize they're in serious trouble," Heilemann said.

"I think if you asked the question last week we watched as Donald Trump went further, deeper, into the realm of public obstruction of justice when he started attacking the Mueller probe, started suggesting the attorney general should shut it down. We now have a pretty clear explanation for why that is --which is that the president is looking at the Manafort trial, starting to focus on Rick Gates, starting to focus on some of the things that perhaps Michael Cohen has told investigators about this meeting, about what might have led up to it, about what the president's role might have been, about what Donald Junior's role certainly was, we have an email trail on that, might have been.

"We already have e-mail on that. as the president starts to recognize, uses metaphors, the walls closing in and actual facts coming closer and closer to the surface, to come forward or appear to be about to come forward, the president is exactly 180 degrees opposite to what his statement in the tweet says. As Mika suggested, you know if he's up and tweeting about how he's concerned about Donald Trump Jr., you know he's concerned," he said.