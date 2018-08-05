Um, Did Donald Trump Just Tweet A Confession To Committing Conspiracy?

In an effort to protect his son, Donald Trump may have just inadvertently confessed to the crime of Conspiracy and possibly, Treason. Here is the tweet he just posted this morning:

Fake News reporting, a complete fabrication, that I am concerned about the meeting my wonderful son, Donald, had in Trump Tower. This was a meeting to get information on an opponent, totally legal and done all the time in politics - and it went nowhere. I did not know about it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2018

Let's break this tweet down into parts.

"Fake News reporting, a complete fabrication, that I am concerned about the meeting my wonderful son, Donald, had in Trump Tower."

He calls all real news "fake news" so let's substitute that part. Then he says that they are reporting that he is "concerned" about his "wonderful son". Has anyone heard him refer to Don Jr as "wonderful" before? I have not. So if everything is opposite in that sentence, and we know things usually are with Trump, the translation would be:

"Real news is reporting the truth - that I am concerned about the meeting my idiot son had in Trump Tower."

"This was a meeting to get information on an opponent, totally legal and done all the time in politics - and it went nowhere."

Here is the confession: yes, we went to get info. BUT he adds the caveat that it is "legal and done all the time in politics" Sure, getting oppo research is fine - just not from a hostile foreign government. So, in an effort to counter the assertion that working with a hostile foreign government would be illegal, he claims it "went nowhere" so it is a non-issue.

Can you imagine the defense in court?

Bank robber defendant: "Your Honor, I went to the bank with a gun and demand note, but the teller didn't have any money, so it went nowhere..."

Judge: NOT GUILTY

Or

Murder defendant: "Your Honor, I planned the killing and did buy the rope and duct tape and poison but she lived....so it went nowhere..."

↓ Story continues below ↓

JUDGE: NOT GUILTY

Yup, that's totally believable.

And he closes with:

"I did not know about it!"

This is the most telling sentence of all. Since everything he says can be read as the opposite, this is a virtual admission that he did, in fact, know about the meeting. It also betrays that he knows that he'd be in trouble if he did know about it. Even if you read it at face value, he's thrown his "wonderful son" under the bus.

And for the record, when Al Gore was offered George W. Bush's debate prep book in 2000, HE WENT TO THE FBI rather than receive oppo research of dubious legal origin. Because that's what law-abiding, ethical people do.

Evidence #175 in the Mueller trial. How hard are Trump's lawyers banging their heads against the wall right now?