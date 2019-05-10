Let's Talk About Collusion

I don't think there has been nearly enough in-depth discussion of the collusion part of the Mueller Report. I think we knew TRump was obstructing justice -- he was doing it in plain sight. But the collusion part, obviously successfully obstructed by the president's behavior, remains the more interesting part of this entire story.

Experts Marcy Wheeler, Julian Zelizer and Sam Wang take a deep dive into the story at the Woodrow Wilson School at Princeton and it's fascinating:

It's clear we have a traitorous, ignoramus as president. The fact that he may get away with what he did is chilling.