Finland Seizes Ship Carrying Russian Oil In Cutting Of Underseas Cable

Yesterday, Finland seized a ship carrying oil for Russia in relation to the cutting of an undersea cable connecting electricity to Estonia. Concerns are mounting over ships disrupting power and gas lines in European waters, often by Russian-related suspects. Via The Hill:

Finland’s national law enforcement body, the Police of Finland, said in a statement it had seized a Cook Islands-registered ship called the Eagle S.

The ship is suspected in the rupturing of the Estlink 2 power transmission cable connecting electricity between Estonia and Finland, but police said at this time the investigation is looking at the incident as “aggravated criminal mischief.”

The power cable was disconnected on Wednesday, according to Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, who said at the time that authorities were “on standby over Christmas and are investigating the matter.”

European officials said the ship is suspected of carrying Russian oil, part of a vast shadow fleet Moscow is using to circumvent Western sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine.