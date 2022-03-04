France Seizes $120 Million Super-yacht From Russian Oligarch

Igor Sechin, dubbed 'Darth Vader' by Russian media, was deputy prime minister of Russia until 2012 and is said to be a close ally of Putin.
Well, here's hoping that the man Russian media dubbed 'Darth Vader' feels a pang of regret now that his super-yacht Amore Vero ("True Love") has been seized by French authorities.

A super-yacht owned by a Russian oligarch has been seized by France under sanctions targeting individuals linked to the Kremlin, the French finance ministry said Thursday.

The yacht, Amore Vero, is owned by Igor Sechin, CEO of Russian state-controlled oil giant Rosneft, the ministry said. Superyacht Fan put Amore Vero's price tag at $120 million.

The yacht was seized on Wednesday night in La Ciotat, a town in the south of France, per a press release tweeted by French finance minister Bruno Le Maire. The vessel had been docked in La Ciotat since early January, the release said.

Sechin was placed on European Union and United States sanctions lists soon after Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday last week. The EU, US, UK and others have sanctioned a number of high-profile Russian business executives that have ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

