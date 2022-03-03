Germany Seize 512-foot Yacht From Russian Oligarch- UPDATE: Not Seized

More of this, please.

Source: Yahoo

Germany seized Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov's mega-yacht on Wednesday, according to Forbes, which cited multiple unnamed sources. Usmanov's yacht, which has been docked in Hamburg, Germany, for months for a refitting, is the first to be seized since Russia's attack on Ukraine began on February 24. Dilbar, a 512-foot yacht that weighs 15,917 tons, "is the largest motor yacht in the world by gross tonnage," according to Lürssen, the German ship's maker. Usmanov bought the custom-built yacht for an estimated $600 million and it took 52 months to build, according to Forbes.

It hasn't been the best of weeks for Usmanov. Everton in the English Premier League cut all ties to his companies this week as well.

Everton have suspended all sponsorship deals with Russian companies backed by Alisher Usmanov as the club come under increasing pressure to cut ties with the EU-sanctioned oligarch. The Uzbekistan-born billionaire is a close business associate of Everton’s majority shareholder, Farhad Moshiri, and involved in several multimillion-pound sponsorship deals with the club.

Wow. The Germans have seized Alisher Usmanov's $800,000,000 yacht. https://t.co/KidKg8SeSb — Scott Stedman (@ScottMStedman) March 2, 2022

UPDATE: Forbes has now issued a correction as the originator of this story.