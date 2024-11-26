Yes Dan Bongino, You Do Have A Punchable Face

He asked, I answered.
By John AmatoNovember 26, 2024

During Monday's podcast, Dan Bongino discussed his many on-air tiffs with Geraldo Rivera and later asked why people want to fight him.

"I don't know why everybody wants to fight me all the time," he mused. "It's this fascination with me and fighting - we are not squaring. Can you imagine, folks?"

In a Xitter post, Ron grabbed this tidbit.

"Why does everybody want to fight me all the time?" Bongino asked. "Do I have a punchable face or something?"

Yes, Dan, you do. I kid, of course.

Bongino has uttered some of the most heinous crap on television. Promoting the NRA, defending traitors involved in the January 6th insurrection at the US Capito,l or claiming the 2020 election was stolen are but a tip of the iceberg.

