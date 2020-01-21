Geraldo Rivera Claims Trump Is 'A Civil Rights Leader"

Sometimes the stupid hurts and at other times it really really hurts.

Geraldo Rivera has been a reporter for decades (and a personal friend of Donald Trump as well). He knows or should know the term civil rights and how it applies to those being persecuted and what it means to minorities personally.

Economic and unemployment numbers have nothing to do at all with defending minorities from racism, exclusion and other forms of discrimination.

However, in search to find a defense that even Fox News viewers would approve of, Geraldo said this on Fox and friends earlier today:

"I called [Trump] to great controversy a civil rights leader all rights leader -- especially on Martin Luther King Day. Because why?”

Because why, Geraldo?

He continued, "Because African-American unemployment lowest it’s ever been. Latino unemployment - lowest it’s ever been. This rising tide is lifting all boats," he said

What the f*ck is he talking about? Trump and his minions continually work towards disenfranchising the voting rights of minorities in America every single day.

Trump praises his white supremacist gun nut buddies and goes anti-Semitic when it pleases him.

How embarrassing for a Latino like Geraldo, who capitalized on the American dream to twist himself into a pretzel in order to praise the narcissistic imbecile in the White House.

Geraldo isn't fooling black voters.