Geraldo Blames Pelosi For 'Distracting' Trump With Impeachment

Geraldo was furious over the possible start of WWIII, but that's all over now and it's time to blame Democrats again!
By Frances Langum
2 hours ago by Frances Langum
Apparently now that the imminent threat of WWIII has passed (?), Geraldo Rivera remembered alluva sudden who signs his paychecks.

A week ago Geraldo nearly came to blows with Brian Kilmeade after the assassination of Qassem Soleimani.

Geraldo's stand even led Hannity to cancel an appearance by Rivera.

But Friday morning on Fox and Friends all was well again, as Geraldo blamed Nancy Pelosi for "distracting the president with impeachment" during a time of crisis.

Brian was ready to, ya know, HUG IT OUT.


