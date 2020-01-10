Geraldo Blames Pelosi For 'Distracting' Trump With Impeachment

Apparently now that the imminent threat of WWIII has passed (?), Geraldo Rivera remembered alluva sudden who signs his paychecks.

A week ago Geraldo nearly came to blows with Brian Kilmeade after the assassination of Qassem Soleimani.

Geraldo's stand even led Hannity to cancel an appearance by Rivera.

But Friday morning on Fox and Friends all was well again, as Geraldo blamed Nancy Pelosi for "distracting the president with impeachment" during a time of crisis.

Brian was ready to, ya know, HUG IT OUT.