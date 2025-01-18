Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart's desire at last, and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron." -- H. L. Mencken
By driftglassJanuary 18, 2025

On this day in 1944 The Metropolitan Opera House in New York City hosted its first a jazz concert. Performers include Louis Armstrong, Billie Holiday, Lionel Hampton, Mildred Bailey, Red Norvo, Roy Eldridge, Jack Teagarden, and Benny Goodman. Today, Billie Holiday sings God Bless the Child.

emptywheel: If You Can’t Stand the Hypotheticals, Get Out of the Cabinet.

Governing: Crime Is Falling. Why Don’t Americans Believe It?

Washington Monthly: The Siren Song of a Truly Progressive Media.

Attention space nerds! A NASA astronaut may have just taken the best photo from space—ever.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Discussion

