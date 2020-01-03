Geraldo And Kilmeade In Brawl Over Soleimani Assassination

You know we're in a serious news cycle, because Fox and Friends is off the couch and sitting behind a desk where you can't see Ainsley's legs.

And Geraldo Rivera has been to Iraq, been embedded with the troops, seen what's on the ground. And Brian Kilmeade's job is to say "America, Fk yeah! Fox Rocks!"

So they got in a yelling match.

GERALDO: Don't for a minute start cheering this on, what we have done, what we have unleashed -- KILMEADE: I will cheer it on. I am elated. GERALDO: Then you, like Lindsey Graham, have never met a war you didn't like. KILMEADE: That is not true, don't even say that.

Forgot the Geraldo part of this clip what stands out to me is Fox News “NOW”believes and trust USA intelligence Community enough to assassinate a leader BUT when it comes to Russian interference in the elections they pull out the deep state card?!!!!! — Del Carter (@MrIcallball) January 3, 2020

Greatest point Geraldo has ever made. “What about the tens of thousands of Iraqis who have died since 2003 for no real reason” — Murprit (@murprit) January 3, 2020

The worst way to start a day is waking up and agreeing with Geraldo Rivera. Okay, World War 3 is worse but second worst. #WorldWarThree — Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine (@zaharako) January 3, 2020

Some, like my life's partner, aren't handing out tributes to anyone employed at Fox: