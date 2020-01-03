Geraldo And Kilmeade In Brawl Over Soleimani Assassination

You know we're in a serious news cycle, because Fox and Friends is off the couch and sitting behind a desk where you can't see Ainsley's legs.
And Geraldo Rivera has been to Iraq, been embedded with the troops, seen what's on the ground. And Brian Kilmeade's job is to say "America, Fk yeah! Fox Rocks!"
So they got in a yelling match.
KILMEADE: I will cheer it on. I am elated.
GERALDO: Then you, like Lindsey Graham, have never met a war you didn't like.
KILMEADE: That is not true, don't even say that.
Some, like my life's partner, aren't handing out tributes to anyone employed at Fox: