Geraldo: Biden Did 'Fine Job' In First Press Conference

The angry right-wing media machine had their knives out after President Biden held his first national press conference on Thursday.

For 63 days they screamed that he was "cowering in the basement, unable to talk to a person, hiding from the world" and that Kamala Harris was actually running the government.

However, President Biden stood for over an hour and answered every question thrown at him in detail, and it was the Beltway press who let the American people down.

That didn't stop conservative liars from continuing promoting their ageist attacks on the president as evident by the New York Post's resident wingnut troll Michael Goodwin, followed up by Fox News.

(Heather wrote a great piece this morning about this.)

Geraldo Rivera, a great friend of Trump who supported him through thick and thin (except when he orchestrated an attack on the U.S. Capitol) shared his thoughts on Biden's performance with Fox and Friends.

Rivera, a Fox News contributor, was disappointed that Peter Doocy got the cold shoulder during the presser. I applauded the move.

“However, I must admit that he was not Joe Biden, the President of the United States, was not the pathetic senile incomprehensible old fool that some critics predicted he would be in an hour-long press conference," Geraldo opined. "I thought he did a substantively fine job, he answered most of the questions.”

Any rational person would share that view, but if you're a Fox News personality, then truth is off the table.

I wish Biden had spent more time on the gun control issue after the latest two massacres. He was asked about it. Even though he's signaling a willingness to move off the filibuster, I wish he was more forceful against it.

There will be many issues where we disagree, but I will not allow fraudulent and ageist attacks from the Right to go unchecked.

Politico interviewed several prominent Republican senators who told them that Biden is sharp as a tack.

Seven GOP senators who’ve met with Biden lately described him as cogent and well-versed on the issues they discussed. “In the two meetings I was in with the president, he was as sharp as a tack,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) said in an interview.

Dan Froomkin writes, "At Biden’s first news conference, it wasn’t the president who was out of touch."

Biden is not an Obama-level speaker by any means, but he did a good job in front of a press corps that echoed Republican talking points throughout. Even Geraldo Rivera said so. But he probably drew the short straw for the "fair and balanced" seat.