Media Bites
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Fox Will Never Stop Painting Biden As Too Senile To Hold Office

If anyone was under the impression that there is anything Joe Biden could say or do to stop the ageist right-wing attacks on him as being too senile to be president, think again.
By Heather
7 hours ago by Heather
Views:

If anyone was under the impression that there is anything Joe Biden could say or do to stop the right-wing attacks on him as being too senile to be president, think again.

Despite the fact that in most of the sane universe, his press conference that the media has been clamoring for was widely panned, not for Biden's performance, but for the line of questioning from the press, who latched onto the right's talking points on the border and failed to ask any questions of substance about the economy, COVID, vaccinations, Biden's plans for infrastructure or voting rights that are under assault, Fox and other wingnut outlets used the presser as an excuse to once again attack Biden's mental acuity.

These attacks have been going on since well before the election and they haven't gained traction in the rest of the media so far, but that won't stop Fox and the right from continuing to run segments like the one above, where the producers of Fox & Friends put together a super-cut of Biden at the press conference yesterday, edited to make him look like a stammering fool, with the hosts yucking it up afterwards and quoting The New York Post that called Biden "glazed and confused."

Remember this is the same network that licked Trump's boots for five or six years when the man could barely string a coherent sentence together.

Fox Business Network decided to get in on the action this morning as well, with Maria Bartiromo and her guests running the same line of attack against Biden. Guest Brian Brendberg called Biden an "empty vessel" for the left, attacked Biden for reading from his notes, and claimed Biden didn't appear to be someone who was "in command of the key issues moving this nation."

7 hours ago by Heather
Views:

Trump famously refused to even read his daily briefings and had about as much "command" of issues facing Americans as your average toddler, but he "owned the libs" and "spoke their language," so no amount of complete incompetence on his part was ever something to be concerned about in Fox world.

If you're wondering why every other post from your wingnut relatives on Facebook is them carping about how Biden has no idea what's going on and Kamala Harris is really the secret shadow president, look no further than this garbage being regurgitated day in and day out on Fox.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Fox Continues Attack On Biden As Senile

Fox Continues Attack On Biden As Senile

Never mind how well Joe Biden's performance at this week's press conference went, the propagandists on Fox continue to push the notion that he's an "empty vessel" for the left and too senile to be president.
By Heather
comments
Mar 26, 2021

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team