Media Bites
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Fox News' Joe Concha Fumes Over Favorable Biden Coverage

Concha is upset Trump's addled walk down a ramp in West Point got press attention, but his policies didn't. Too bad Trump didn't have any policies.
By John Amato
2 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

Fox News' and The Hill's Joe Concha was furious that the New York Times seemed to approve of President Biden's jobs plan, but were critical of Trump's plan back in 2018, but that's not the half of it.

A plan that never materialized into anything at all.

By the way, it doesn't matter what both plans contained, it's just the fact that they decided to pan TraitorTrump's.

That proved there's a double standard in the media to Concha, which of course is ridiculous.

In a nutshell, Trump wanted to fund his rebuild America plan using mostly private, state and local governments monies while Biden is focusing on using federal resources.

The president’s plan recasts the federal government as a minority stakeholder in the nation’s new infrastructure projects. Half of the $200 billion promised over 10 years will be used for incentives to spur even greater contributions from states, localities and the private sector.

Summing it up, wealthy private investors would have more weight to decide what gets built and what doesn't in TraitorTrump's plan.

But what really ticked off Concha was Trump's infamous crawl down a slight incline after a West point speech.

41 weeks ago by Heather
Views:

If you remember a member of the military had to escort Trump down a very minor sloped ramp because he appeared to be in need of help.

Meanwhile, when President Biden slipped several times running up the stairs to Air Force One, conservatives went ballistic and attacked the media for not considering Biden's fall was due to his diminished mental capacity.

"President Biden falls not once not twice but thrice going up the stairs of Air Force One compared that to Trump walking down a wet ramp at West Point," Concha complained. "He doesn't fall and that got wall-to-wall coverage questioning the president's cognitive abilities while Biden was barely mentioned."

"So, I'm going to write a book on this," he threatened. "I'll announce that on national television because the comparisons the juxtapositions just three months in I already got enough to fill at least 15 chapters."

Calm down, Joe.

Take some deep breaths and stop trying to get your own show on OANN.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team