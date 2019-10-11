Geraldo Rivera: 'I Urge The President To Resist'

Two weeks after Geraldo Rivera expressed a desire to beat up the “rotten snitch” whistleblower, he now has a fervent love for a non-existent “due process" in the Trump impeachment investigation.

Rivera claimed to be thinking only of the U.S. Constitution when he demanded rights for Donald Trump that are imaginary only.

RIVERA: Where is the constitutional due process? You know, love him or loathe him, President Trump deserves, you know, his rights. And his rights dictate, as they did for Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton, one in 1974, the other in 1998, there has to be a vote on whether or not Congress has an impeachment inquiry. There's been no vote. You have a half a dozen committee chairman running off, throwing subpoenas as if it was confetti in a Mardi Gras parade, you know, and there's no due process for the president, Republicans can't ask questions, they can't subpoena their own witnesses. So I urge the president to resist. This is a kangaroo court, Adam Schiff is Captain Kangaroo, and, you know, Nancy Pelosi is the bandleader.

Rivera is a former attorney so he surely knows, or should know before spouting off on TV, that Trump’s right to due process occurs during trial in the Senate, if it occurs at all.

As PolitiFact explains, the impeachment investigation is analogous to a criminal investigation. Defense lawyers don’t take part until the trial which, in the case of impeachment, happens in the Senate. PolitiFact also notes that since criminal defendants face losing their “life, liberty or property,” whereas Trump would only face being removed from office, it’s ludicrous to suggest he has more rights than a criminal defendant. Last but not least, PolitiFact notes “the Constitution lets the House set the rules.”

Rivera's talking points just happen to match those of the White House and his Trump-lickspittle colleagues who propagandize for Dear Leader’s obstruction.

Not one of the three cohosts corrected Rivera’s misinformation. Despite her self-declared devout Christianity and love for journalism, cohost Ainsley Earhardt giggled when Rivera called Schiff “Captain Kangaroo.” Who do you think Jesus would smear in order to cover up for Trump, Ainsley?

“You cannot allow the Democrats to proceed with any kind of righteousness unless they abide by constitutional due process,” Rivera continued. Then he used that BS as an excuse to justify and encourage Trump’s unconstitutional behavior:

RIVERA: If I were the president, I would resist every subpoena, I would deny them every single witness, I would fight them tooth and nail, and let the courts decide whether or not the House can proceed without constitutional due process. […] Strategically, I say the president has to fight ‘em tooth and nail. He can't sanctify this, or confirm this process. This has to be something that, you know, this is, this is a bar fight. This is tooth and nail. There's nothing nice about this. Every time Nadler or Schiff or any of them issues a subpoena, the White House should use it to blow their nose.

Watch Rivera misrepresent the Constitution in service to Trump below, from the October 10, 2019 Fox & Friends, via Media Matters.

