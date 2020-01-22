Geraldo Wants Sean Hannity To Argue Trump's Case In The Senate

Aside from the bananapants mentality one has to assume in order to listen to Sean Hannity be outraged at what he calls "hypocrisy, double-standard, the lack of fundamental intellectual honesty" on the part of the DEMOCRATS, you have to place yourself into an even deeper state of Lewis Carroll/Grace Slick acid trip to absorb what Geraldo smears on Hannity's manhood afterwards.
Okay, okay, I may have done some creative ellipses work for a cheap laugh, there, but you get the picture. Suffice it to say that Geraldo wanted fireworks and he thought Hannity could have provided them.
Oops. I did it again.
Twitter wasn't particularly interested in Geraldo's longings.
Sentences you want to stop before they get to the end: Geraldo saying, “I long for...”
— HereticalStoic (@JudsonCarmicha1) January 22, 2020
Yes, let's finally descend straight into the fires of hell.
— nancy g. may (@strathglass7982) January 22, 2020
Geraldo [to Hannity]: "I long for YOU to be on the floor. The Republicans didn't understand that this was the Democrats opening statement... They should have come out blasting... where was the PASSION?"
Sorry folks, I can't watch any longer, I'm going back to Earth 1 TV.
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 22, 2020