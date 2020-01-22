Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Geraldo Wants Sean Hannity To Argue Trump's Case In The Senate

To be honest, not sure he'd be any more prepared or honest than the current White House legal team. Ahem.
By Aliza Worthington
4 hours ago by Aliza Worthington
Views:

Aside from the bananapants mentality one has to assume in order to listen to Sean Hannity be outraged at what he calls "hypocrisy, double-standard, the lack of fundamental intellectual honesty" on the part of the DEMOCRATS, you have to place yourself into an even deeper state of Lewis Carroll/Grace Slick acid trip to absorb what Geraldo smears on Hannity's manhood afterwards.

RIVERA: Then why didn't the Republicans today make the same case that you just made, Sean? I long for YOU to be on the floor of the United States Senate making an impassioned argument. The Republicans were fooled by a Democratic smoke screen....Where was the passion? I wanted much more. I wanted much more meat. I think to allow the Democrats a head start, which is what today was, I think is a mistake, Sean.

Okay, okay, I may have done some creative ellipses work for a cheap laugh, there, but you get the picture. Suffice it to say that Geraldo wanted fireworks and he thought Hannity could have provided them.

Oops. I did it again.

Twitter wasn't particularly interested in Geraldo's longings.

Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.