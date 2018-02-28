Sebastian Gorka Coaches Teachers To Lay Down Fire In The Direction Of 'The Perpetrator'

The thing about conservatives is, every problem calls for is destruction and/or force. They're not big on nuanced thinking (except when it comes to their crazy conspiracy theories, when they see connections where none actually exist) and they long for the opportunity to play Red Dawn. That's why they love gun jargon; it means they're special.

Watch this segment with Sebastian Gorka and Geraldo Rivera on Hannity last night.

"There's an issue with this question of arming teachers, especially if they're vets. You don't have to be a tier one operator or a classified marksman. If there's one person in the building who's simply laying down fire in the direction of the perpetrator --" Gorka said.

"I think it's a terrible idea. It's a terrible idea," Rivera said.

"It's much, much harder to kill people," Gorka said.

"I picture my old English teacher taking a weapon out," Rivera said.

"In San Bernardino, if one person had been armed, if one person had been armed in San Bernardino, we might not have had 14 people killed," the unctuous Gorka said.

"But there were -- the whole point, Dr. Gorka, is you need guards on every floor," Hannity said. "You need the perimeter secure, you need a full threat assessment, security assessment. If we do that for every school, and we have the manpower, and they're on the floor, they're in the building. That's where they should be."

(See what I mean about the military jargon? It makes them sound so manly!)

"Right. Totally agreed. Let's neutralize that threat," Gorka said.

See, not only are most people not fantasizing about playing Red Dawn, inexperienced people aren't all that good with guns: