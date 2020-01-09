Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Trouble On State TV: Hannity Cancels Anti-War Pundit Geraldo Rivera

Fox "News" has a problem: Not all of them are in lockstep with Dear Leader's warmongering ways.
By NewsHound Ellen
Trouble On State TV: Hannity Cancels Anti-War Pundit Geraldo Rivera
Image from: Screen Shot

Geraldo Rivera has been a rather strong voice of resistance against war with Iran but he was persona non grata last night on the Hannity show, presumably because of the Iran missile strikes against U.S. bases.

Last week, Rivera got into a heated argument with Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade after he said he was "elated" at the prospect of war with Iran. (Rivera later apologized to Kilmeade, calling himself Kilmeade's "biggest fan.") But while Rivera assiduously continues to praise Trump, he also continues to promote restraint and diplomacy with Iran. But, apparently, that was too much dissent for Trump’s Bedtime BFF, Sean Hannity.

Tuesday, Rivera tweeted this:

If you ask me, restraint was needed more than ever Tuesday. But to host Sean Hannity, it was an opportunity to dream of a bigger, more destructive conflict.

Published with permission of Newshounds.us


Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.