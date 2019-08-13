Geraldo Rivera Decided Trump’s A Racist, But He Attends Hampton Fundraiser

Just three weeks ago, Geraldo Rivera told The New York Times he could no longer deny that Donald Trump is a racist. Friday, Rivera was reported to be among big donors who raised $12 million for Trump in the Hamptons.

On July 20, The New York Times reported that Trump’s “go back” tweets had opened Rivera’s eyes to the racist truth he had previously denied:

For some who defended Mr. Trump against charges of racism in the past, this was a turning point. “As much as I have denied it and averted my eyes from it, this latest incident made it impossible,” Geraldo Rivera, a roaming correspondent at large for Fox News and longtime friend, said in an interview.

“My friendship with the president has cost me friendships, it has cost me schisms in the family, my wife and I are constantly at odds about the president,” he added. “I do insist that he’s been treated unfairly. But the unmistakable words, the literal words he said, is an indication that the critics were much more right than I.”

In my post on Rivera’s change of outlook, I wondered whether he’d condemn Trump on Fox News.

Well, I think we can safely say the answer is no.

Rather than a turning point, three weeks later, Rivera has proved willing to shell out big bucks to see that racist get a second term in the White House. Talk about not putting your money where your mouth is!

According to The Hollywood Reporter (H/T Reliable Sources), Rivera attended the less expensive fundraiser Friday at the Bridgehampton estate of Joe Farrell. According to The Sag Harbor Express, entrée to this event started at $2,800 for one ticket to the reception and went up to $250,000 for two photos with Mr. Trump and eight tickets to the reception, and admission to the VIP after-party. No word on how much Rivera coughed up.

“Regular guy” Trump also attended a fundraiser at Stephen Ross’ Southampton home where tickets cost $100,000 (for photo and lunch) or $250,000 (for roundtable, photo and lunch). Ross is the owner of SoulCycle and Equinox, in case you want to join the boycott. All in all, Trump raked in $12 million from his wealthy pals who, I'm sure only care about helping the middle class with more tax cuts.

Bill O’Reilly also attended the Farrell fundraiser, THR reported. But then, he probably still insists there’s no reason to think Trump’s a racist.