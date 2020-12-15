Geraldo Rivera Smacks Down Charlie Kirk Over Bogus Election Fraud Claims

Geraldo Rivera, a good friend of Donald Trump, told Fox News viewers right after Biden's speech tonight that the election is over and Joe Biden is the president. He implored Trump to stop peddling false information and hope to his supporters.

"It is over, the Electoral College has voted. The longer we drag this out the more we damage the fabric of our democracy," Geraldo told viewers.

Obnoxious right-wing extremist Charlie Kirk repeated the same tired arguments that Rudy Giuliani and his sad-sack legal team have made the past few weeks.

Trump lost about 50 court cases, including two in the Supreme Court Geraldo but to Kirk, there are only more questions of election fraud now.

Biden just became the President-elect officially, via the electoral college.

Geraldo was not amused, telling Charlie to stop lying.

Kirk claimed falsely that there are plenty of legal challenges still playing out.

Rivera cut him right off: "That's so dishonest. That's so dishonest," he scolded.

After Charlie finished Geraldo yelled, "We have litigated this for six weeks!"

After Geraldo pummeled Charlie, Martha McCallum played video from the embarrassing and crazy-small Christian rally Saturday in DC, to argue that Biden has to appeal to Trump cultists instead of the 81 million people that voted for him.

Rivera explained that Al Gore had the grace to walk away and "put the country ahead of his own political ambitions."

Geraldo said that it was Donald Trump who is inciting these people to this behavior because they believe what he's telling them.

It was Bill Barr, said Rivera, who said there was no election fraud. Geraldo finally ended by saying enough is enough.

Good on Geraldo acting like a journalist instead of a sycophantic hack like Charlie Kirk. For once.