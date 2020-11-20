Media Bites
Geraldo Smacks Down Fox And Rudy Giuliani's Crazy Voter Fraud Conspiracies: 'Why Not Elvis?'

When Team Trump has lost Geraldo Rivera on insane voter fraud conspiracies, they've lost everybody.
By John Amato
On Thursday's edition of The Five, Trump loyalist Geraldo Rivera slapped down Jesse Waters for promoting the unhinged claims of voter fraud from Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell's insane press conference.

Fox News' Jesse Watters is one of those Pete Hegseth/ Fox and Friends type of Trump sycophants who would let Trump spit COVID virus into his mouth.

Watters was promoting the insane presser (the one where Rudy's hair dye was dripping down both cheeks) and made believe Giuliani was credible. Watters demanded that every phony election fraud claim should be thoroughly investigated.

Finally Geraldo Rivera had enough.

"Come on, Jesse," Geraldo said. "I mean really."

Like a five-year-old, Watters responded by imitating Rivera and he replied, "Come on Geraldo."

Rivera continued with his disgust, “The Clinton Foundation? George Soros? Hugo Chavez?” I'm probably the only person in the building that met Hugo Chavez"

“An international conspiracy? Why not Elvis?" Rivera asked.

The two Trump supporters kept yelling at each other for a time.

Rivera said, "I love the president I wanted him to win in this election. What I saw with Rudy Giuliani, who I've known for decades, was bizarre, was unfocused. There was conspiracy theory this and that."

Rivera didn't stop there and was yelling that you can't claim fraud and then demand that the judge or the FBI should find it for you.

"We are giving false hope to people," Rivera cried.

