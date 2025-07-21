Comer Vows To Use Autopen Nonsense On Biden's Judicial Appointments

Here's the latest distraction to come from the Republican goobers in the House and their phony "autopen" witch hunt.

Trump's attack dog, House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, who uses a digital signature himself, made an appearance on Fox not-news this Sunday and promised they're going to try to use their latest fake "scandal" to try to invalidate Biden's judicial appointments.

SAPHIER: The president is calling on Congress to work overtime to have his judicial appointments confirmed, saying on Truth Social he hopes Senate Majority Leader John Thune will cancel the August recess to confirm them.

The Senate is scheduled to meet tomorrow to confirm 6 of his appointees. This comes as concerns swirl around how many of the president's Biden's nominations were signed using the auto pen.

Biden made 228 judicial appointments, including 45 appeals court and 187 district court judges, and most importantly, Biden appointed Justice Kanji Brown Jackson, the court's most long-winded justice who couldn't even define what a woman is.

[...]

Mr. Chairman, you mentioned that you're looking at some of the pardons that were done under President Biden and the use of the auto pen, Dr. Fauci being one of them talking about whether they were legitimate or not.

Are you also looking into Biden's judicial appointments as well?

COMER: Absolutely. Everything that was signed with the autopen, especially in the last year of the Biden presidency, this is when, all the books that are being written, all the tell-all interviews that are being, recorded from his former disgruntled staffers and staffers who are trying to, preserve their reputation for, for future employment, they're all saying that Joe Biden was in a deep, mental decline and that he was, he was, protected by Very small inner circle.

We brought a few of those people in the inner circle and asked them simple questions like, were you ever told to lie about the president's health? And they couldn't answer that question, and they had to plead the fifth to avoid self-incrimination.

This raises an issue whether these pardons, whether these judicial appointments, and whether these executive orders are legal.

I believe that if this investigation keeps going in the way that it's going, that's going to raise serious concerns about whether or not Joe Biden even knew what was going on around him, much less whether he authorized the use of his signature on all of this stuff.

I think all of these are in jeopardy of being declared null and void in a court of law, and that's a big deal for the Trump administration because so much of what Trump is up against in court now with these liberal biased Biden-appointed judges is the fact that they're using and citing some of these executive orders as reason to throw out President Trump's agenda and President Trump's executive orders.

So they tried to Trump-proof the administration on the way out the door, and the problem they've got now is the American people realized that Joe Biden wasn't the one calling the shots, and he may very well have not even been mentally fit to make decisions to authorize the use of his autopen if he even authorized it.

So this is going to play out in a court of law. I think our investigation is going to be a substantial part of evidence in it and that's why we're doing the investigation.