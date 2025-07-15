An autopen is primarily used for efficiently signing large volumes of documents. Presidents who have used them include former President Joe Biden, Barack Obama, George W. Bush (although he didn't use it for official acts), Harry Truman, and Gerald Ford.

And those are the presidents who have admitted using an autopen. Meaning, there could be others. For example, I'm just throwing this out there, but Trump might use one and not admit it.

House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) has used a digital signature (which is not technically an autopen, but it is a way of speeding up an approval process without physical pen to paper - the hypocrisy is the point) on some of the letters and subpoena notices he sent out in connection with the scam probe into Joe Biden’s cognitive state during his presidency. Oddly, Republicans are alleging that Biden's occasional use of an “autopen” to sign documents demonstrated that he wasn’t entirely in control or aware of what his administration was doing. Meanwhile, the current President, Bloaty McBatShit, displays his mental decline daily.

NBC News reports:

Trump and his allies have repeatedly pushed the autopen theory to undermine Biden and his policies. In June, Trump ordered an investigation into the matter and said it was “one of the most dangerous and concerning scandals in American history.” Biden has denied the allegations, calling them “ridiculous and false.” Comer’s committee has taken up Trump’s push in Congress. He has sent 16 letters to former Biden White House officials requesting transcribed interviews. In all 16 of those letters, metadata reveals his signature was a digital picture inserted into the letter. In addition to the 16 letters requesting voluntary appearances, Comer sent letters to former White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Conner and Anthony Bernal, who served as a senior aide to then-first lady Jill Biden, forcing them to appear via subpoena. The cover letters for the subpoenas were both signed with digital images, rather than Comer writing out his name by hand — what’s known as a “wet signature.” While the committee released copies of the letters, it released only a photo of the actual subpoena, which does appear to show a wet signature from Comer. A look at the metadata of the letters shows that they were created by someone besides Comer. And hovering over Comer’s signature in Adobe Acrobat shows that it is a digital image.

Handsome Old Joe Biden said that he had orally granted all the pardons and commutations issued at the end of his term, calling Trump and other Republicans “liars” for claiming his aides had used an autopen to do so without his authorization.

What are they distracting us from today? Well, for one, every Republican, except for one, href="https://crooksandliars.com/2025/07/house-republicans-vote-against-release">blocked the release of the Epstein Files. The Republican Party is now the Pedo Party. The autopen is not a conspiracy, but the massive cover-up of the Epstein Files is.