Trump Has Decided His Best Bet Is To Hide Behind Bill Clinton

The Violently Orange One has broken his silence on the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, complaining that people who “innocently met” the convicted sex trafficker could have their reputations destroyed. Who'd a thunk it? He's decided his best bet is to hide behind... Bill Clinton? Via The Guardian:

In his first comments since the justice department began releasing the materials on Friday, the US president on Monday expressed sympathy for prominent Democrats who have come under renewed scrutiny over their associations with Epstein.

“I like Bill Clinton,” Trump said of the former president, who featured prominently in the first batch of photos. “I’ve always gotten along with Bill Clinton; I’ve been nice to him, he’s been nice to me … I hate to see photos come out of him but this is what the Democrats – mostly Democrats and a couple of bad Republicans – are asking for, so they’re giving their photos of me too.”

Trump, who had a long association with Epstein and for much of this year resisted the release of the files, was speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida. “Everybody was friendly with this guy,” he claimed. “But no, I don’t like the pictures of Bill Clinton being shown. I don’t like the pictures of other people being shown – I think it’s a terrible thing.