Has Trump Lost Marjorie Taylor Greene?

Marge seems to have some objections to Trump calling his voters stupid.
Credit: Sceengrab
By John AmatoJuly 17, 2025

QAnon Klan Mom Marjorie Taylor Greene has been one of the biggest Trump supporters in Congress, but now after the Epstein files cover-up debacle, she is not a happy camper.

She joined Steve Bannon Tuesday to complain about Ukraine, NATO and the state of the country.

MARGE: And here's my issue, Steve.

We have all-time highs of homeless people on our streets.

The drug crisis in America is at all-time highs.

The mental health crisis in America is at all-time highs.

My kids' generation, the 20-year-olds, they can't afford rent, they can't buy a house, they can't afford insurance, they can't afford bills, and they are losing hope for the future in America.

That's a pretty accurate description from her for a change. Her cult leader will not be happy, because he's locking in that misery for everyone.

