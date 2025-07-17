Has Trump Lost Marjorie Taylor Greene?

QAnon Klan Mom Marjorie Taylor Greene has been one of the biggest Trump supporters in Congress, but now after the Epstein files cover-up debacle, she is not a happy camper.

She joined Steve Bannon Tuesday to complain about Ukraine, NATO and the state of the country.

MARGE: And here's my issue, Steve. We have all-time highs of homeless people on our streets. The drug crisis in America is at all-time highs. The mental health crisis in America is at all-time highs. My kids' generation, the 20-year-olds, they can't afford rent, they can't buy a house, they can't afford insurance, they can't afford bills, and they are losing hope for the future in America.

That's a pretty accurate description from her for a change. Her cult leader will not be happy, because he's locking in that misery for everyone.