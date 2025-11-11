'She's Lost!' Trump Flips Out At Marjorie Taylor Greene For Saying 'Prices Are Up'

President Donald Trump lashed out at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) after the MAGA loyalist argued the cost of living had gone up since he took office.
By David EdwardsNovember 11, 2025

During an Oval Office event on Monday, one reporter told Trump that Greene "would rather see you focused on nonstop domestic policy meetings here at the White House instead of nonstop foreign policy meetings."

"What's your response to her saying that and also saying that grocery prices are up and not down, as you said?" the reporter asked.

"Yeah, so I don't know what happened to Marjorie," Trump replied. "She's a nice woman, but I don't know what happened. She's lost her way, I think."

"So when somebody like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who's now catering to the other side, I don't know what, you know, I guess she's, you know, got some kind of an act going, but I'm surprised at her," he continued. "But when somebody like Marjorie goes over and starts making statements like that, it shows she doesn't know."

Trump pointed to the U.S. magnet trade with China as an example.

"Nobody knows what magnets are, and not overly sophisticated, but to build a magnet system would take two years," he said. "So if I weren't able to say to China, look, if you're going to do that to us, we're going to charge you 158% tariff. It was 100% on top of 58%. And China called up immediately and said, we will make peace and we made peace. We made a great deal."

"So if I don't do all these things, our country is doing very poorly," he added. "So, you know, it's easy to say, oh, don't worry about the world. But the world is turning out to be our biggest customer. The world is, the world was on fire."

Discussion

