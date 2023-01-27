Marge Greene Admits She's Angry Biden Lowered Gas Prices

Earlier today on the House floor, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene admitted why she proposed her amendment to limit President Biden's power to use the strategic petroleum reserve to lower gas prices.

"Yesterday, I introduced an amendment that would take away the president's emergency power to sell our oil from the strategic petroleum reserve and give that authority back to Congress," Marge said. "Since Joe Biden has become president, he has abused his emergency power and sold American oil to our enemies."

Selling from US oil reserves is not an abuse of power but a tool any president can use. The Georgia Congresswoman was severely mocked when only 13 out of 435 members of Congress supported her ridiculous amendment.

"President Biden abused his power to sell our oil, reduce gas prices so that the midterm elections would swing democrats' way," Rep. Greene whined. "It's a shame to trick the American people just to win an election. No president should be able to use their emergency powers for politics."

This coming from a woman who supported Trump's efforts to use his power to overthrow the newly elected president in 2020 and was copacetic with the insurrection at the US Capitol.

Being angry because Republicans failed miserably in the 2022 midterms is no reason to try and block this type of presidential authority.