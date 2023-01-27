Marge Greene's Oil Reserve Amendment Goes Down In Flames

Her bill was aimed at preventing President Biden from selling oil from the strategic reserve. Uh, no.
By Susie MadrakJanuary 27, 2023

Marge Greene offered an amendment on Thursday ― and it went down in flames. Via Yahoo News:

New House rules put in place by the Republican majority allow any lawmaker to offer an amendment. The Hill reported that led to some 140 amendments being proposed for a bill regarding the use of the strategic petroleum reserve. Greene’s proposed amendment would have forbidden President Joe Biden from selling oil from the reserve.

The conspiracy theorist ― who spoke last year at a white nationalist event ― was joined by just 13 others as the amendment failed 14-418.

Lauren Boebert subtweeted gleefully:

