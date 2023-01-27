Marge Greene's Oil Reserve Amendment Goes Down In Flames

Marge Greene offered an amendment on Thursday ― and it went down in flames. Via Yahoo News:

New House rules put in place by the Republican majority allow any lawmaker to offer an amendment. The Hill reported that led to some 140 amendments being proposed for a bill regarding the use of the strategic petroleum reserve. Greene’s proposed amendment would have forbidden President Joe Biden from selling oil from the reserve.

The conspiracy theorist ― who spoke last year at a white nationalist event ― was joined by just 13 others as the amendment failed 14-418.