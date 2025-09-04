Marge Breaks With Trump, Calls For Him To Bring Epstein Victims To White House

QAnon Klan Mom Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke to Trump about the victims of Jeffrey Epstein's horrific sex crimes, but received no response when she asked him to meet them in the White House.

The Trump administration made it clear that anyone who supports the effort by Thomas Massie to force a vote to release these Epstein documents would be considered a hostile act.

With her actions, Greene made it clear that she is supporting her Pizzagate/QAnon constituencies over Epstein friend Trump. Don't assume she really cares much about women. She just has a duty to demand the files.

CNN's Manu Raju spoke to her after the Epstein Victims press conference Wednesday.

GREENE: And this isn't a hostile act towards the administration. The hostile act has been against these women for so many years now. The hostile act is covering up for Jeffrey Epstein and everyone else that's been involved in this. And that's the real hostile act. I look forward to talking with President Trump about these women that I've met. I also encouraged him already this morning that he should have these women in the Oval Office. They deserve to be there. RAJU: You spoke to him. Yes, I did. GREENE: And I told him I'd be happy to set that up, arranging with their attorney by sharing his phone number. RAJU: What was his reaction to that? GREENE: I haven't gotten an answer back on that, but I am continuing to encourage him that these are the people that deserve to be in the Oval Office, not any of Jeffrey Epstein's rich, powerful friends.

Did Trump turn mute in her phone conversation with Marge? Did he say, "I'll let you know?"

You can bet Trump told her to fuck off in no uncertain terms.

Trump would never, ever invite Epstein victims anywhere near his vicinity.

Ever.