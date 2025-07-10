Marge Slams DOJ's Epstein Cover Up

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said Americans are "not going to accept" that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein did not have a client list. She's correct to a point. Some in MAGA World are colluding with the Trump administration in burying the Epstein files scandal. Attorney General Pam Bondi is blatantly trying to make all her previous claims of "hours of video" and "files on my desk" disappear on behalf of powerful and wealthy men, and likely ONE MAN in particular.

The Justice Department and the FBI released a memo on Monday, alleging that there was never any client list by Epstein, and it stated that the notorious sex trafficker had killed himself.

“I think the Department of Justice and the FBI has more explaining to do — this is Jeffrey Epstein,” Greene said in an interview on the Real America’s Voice network, where her boyfriend, Brian Glenn, is the chief White House correspondent, The Hill reports.

“This is the most famous pedophile in modern-day history, and people are absolutely not going to accept just a memo that was written that says there is no client list.”

Trump lashed out at reporters on Tuesday who asked about the new memo regarding Epstein, saying, “You still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years."

“I can’t believe you’re asking a question on Epstein at a time like this, where we’re having some of the greatest success and also tragedy with what happened in Texas — it just seems like a desecration," he added.

Bondi on missing minute in the Epstein tape: "The video was not conclusive, but the evidence prior to it was showing he committed suicide. What we learned from the Bureau of Prisons is every night the video is reset and every night should have the same minute missing." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-07-08T16:33:13.988Z

Donald was friends with Epstein for years, and as far as the president acting surprised that there are questions about the notorious pedophile, he was sitting next to Pam Bondi, who just released the memo, so yeah, this is news, and Trump knows that.

And Marge is wrong about one thing; Some MAGA people will excuse any appalling act if Trump's name is tied to it: