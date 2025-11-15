'Betrayed': Trump Kicks Off His Morning By Lashing Out At 'Traitor' MTG Again

Donald J. Trump's thin skin is on display again as he took to Truth Social to lash out at MAGA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene again. On Friday, Trump pulled his endorsement for Greene after the Georgia Congresswoman refused to back down on the Epstein Files, which doesn't make him look guilty at all (wink wink).

This is, without a doubt, the wildest breakup in politics. Greene, who has overlooked Trump's staggering corruption, finally drew a line in the sand with the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, the now-deceased wealthy financier who trafficked and raped underage girls (also known as children), and had a longstanding friendship with the president, among other influential figures.

Pulling his endorsement wasn't enough for the Pumpkin Pol Pot. Dipshitler just can't let go of Marge.

"Lightweight Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Brown (Green grass turns Brown when it begins to ROT!), betrayed the entire Republican Party when she turned Left, performed poorly on the pathetic View, and became the RINO that we all know she always was," Donald wrote. "Just another Fake politician, no different than Rand Paul Jr. (Thomas Massie), who got caught being a full fledged Republican In Name Only (RINO)! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

About 30 minutes later, Trump posted, "Marjorie “Traitor” Green is a disgrace to our GREAT REPUBLICAN PARTY!"

As Red Painter reported, Greene replied to Trump's unendorsement on Friday, writing, “President Trump just attacked me and lied about me, I have supported President Trump with too much of my precious time, too much of my own money. But I don’t worship or serve Donald Trump, I worship God, Jesus is my savior, and I serve my district GA14 and the American people.”

This morning, Greene wrote, in part, "I believe in the American people more than I believe in any leader or political party and the American people deserve so much better than how they have been treated by both sides of the aisle."

Do we like MTG now? No, we don't have to. She still has a ways to go before she should be gifted with a clean slate, but she's off to a good start. This is a fight between the Jewish Space Lasers woman and the president, who recently said, "No one knows what magnets are." However, I'll take Greene's side on this one because pedophiles are the vilest creatures on earth, and she appears to agree. And with every post, Trump makes himself appear guiltier.