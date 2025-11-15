EPSTEIN SAGA: Trump Un-endorses Marjorie Taylor Greene

For some reason I think Trump turning on her will actually help her more than it hurts her.
By Red PainterNovember 15, 2025

Donald Trump is big mad that Marjorie Taylor Greene has taken to the airwaves and social media to voice her displeasure at many of his recent actions. But, for some reason, I think his un-endorsement of her will help her more than hurt her, especially if she is serious about the Georgia Senate Race. In addition to "takesy backsies" his support, he said that he will support a challenge against her in the next Republican primary election.

Here is the "I am going to be mean to you because you hurt my feelings" post:

Trump un-endorses Marjorie Taylor Greene

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-11-15T01:33:36.949Z

In response, to his whiny post, Greene accused Trump of making up lies about her regarding her stance on the release of more of the Epstein files. I mean, she's right.

Trump is clearly hurt that MTG made the rounds recently, even joining "The View", and not only does she sounds utterly sane (about most things), but she has been pretty vocal about not thinking Donald Trump is doing a great job in a lot of areas. And man, the truth hurts.

As a reminder, Greene is one of four Republicans in the House of Representatives who signed on to the discharge petition to force a House vote regarding releasing more Epstein Files. The other 3 signatures are Thomas Massie, Lauren Boebert and Nancy Mace.

Oh, and he attacked Massie too:

Trump attacks Thomas Massie for getting married: "Anyway, have a great life Thomas and (?). His wife will soon find out that she’s stuck with a LOSER!"

Eric Michael Garcia (@ericmgarcia.bsky.social) 2025-11-15T03:33:16.868Z

Nothing yet directed to Boebert or Mace, but the weekend is young.

For her part, Greene replied on social media, saying: “President Trump just attacked me and lied about me, I have supported President Trump with too much of my precious time, too much of my own money. But I don’t worship or serve Donald Trump, I worship God, Jesus is my savior, and I serve my district GA14 and the American people.”

This may be the messiest breakup since the Beatles broke up. Keep an eye on the social media mudslinging. I predict it will only get worse. Love of hate her, MTG may be tough enough to stand up to Donald Trump. She doesn't need him anymore - and that terrifies him. Without power to control his party, he is nothing.

Buckle up.

Discussion

