Most Damning Epstein Photo Of All: Disinformation On Bill Clinton

Wow, they're really desperate.

That a White House press secretary thought it would help Donald Trump bluff his way through the release of the Epstein files by including an unrelated photo of Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson, and Diana Ross AT A DEMOCRATIC FUNDRAISER, redacting the photos of Jackson's and Ross's children as if they were victims.

Yeah, like that doesn't make Trump look even more guilty!

The White House has been caught. The administration inserted a photo of Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson, and Diana Ross into the Epstein files and falsely implied it showed them with victims. In reality, it’s a publicly available fundraiser photo featuring Jackson and Ross’s own children. — MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 2025-12-20T12:33:16.088Z

Via HuffPost:

White House deputy press secretary Abigail Jackson and the Trump administration were called out on social media for erroneously inserting a photo of Bill Clinton, Michael Jackson and Diana Ross into the recently released Epstein files to falsely imply it showed the trio was with Epstein’s victims. The Justice Department released a slew of documents, images and recordings related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Friday after Congress passed bipartisan legislation last month forcing the release. The newly released documents included heavy redactions. Multiple outlets, including The Associated Press and CBS, reported that dozens of the files that were previously available in the documents vanished by Saturday with no explanation from the White House, sparking accusations that President Donald Trump’s DOJ is selectively withholding information. On Friday, Abigail Jackson posted a photo on X of the “Thriller” singer, Clinton and Ross alongside several minors whose faces appeared redacted in the image. “Per the Epstein Files Transparency Act, DOJ was specifically instructed only to redact the faces of victims and/or minors,” she captioned the post. “Here is a picture of Bill Clinton with his arm around Michael Jackson, and redacted individuals.”

Aren't you slick, Abigail. But the damage has been done. Most Americans will not see this disinformation debunked. But now that we know who did it, maybe the Jackson and Ross offspring will sue you for painting them as Epstein victims.