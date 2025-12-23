Todd Blanche Lies About Trump Firing Eric Siebert

Deputy AG Todd Blanche claimed Trump did not fire Eric Siebert for refusing to prosecute James Comey and Leticia James, who Trump designated for revenge.

This is a pants on fire moment. Trump proclaimed he did exactly that and then put in the unqualified Lindsey Halligan to prosecute those Siebert failed to.

Trump posted a long rant on TS , in which he gleefully told the world he had fired Eric Siebert.

A Woke RINO, who was never going to do his job. That’s why two of the worst Dem Senators PUSHED him so hard. He even lied to the media and said he quit, and that we had no case. No, I fired him, and there is a GREAT CASE, and many lawyers, and legal pundits, say so. Lindsey Halligan is a really good lawyer, and likes you, a lot. We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility. They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!! President DJT

When Meet The Press host called into question the independence of the DOJ from Trump, Blanche spouted out a different reality.

WELKER: Just very quickly, career prosecutor Erik Siebert was fired after refusing to prosecute these cases against James Comey. He was replaced by Lindsey Halligan, of course, the president’s former personal lawyer, who doesn’t have prosecutorial experience, who was found to be unconstitutionally appointed. And the cases were thrown out, as you say. To be clear is the Justice Department taking directions about who to prosecute from President Trump?” BLANCHE: No, of course, we're not. And also, Mr Siebert wasn't fired because he refused to bring cases. He resigned, okay? And so there's this narrative out there that somehow he it was because of James Comey. It was because of Leticia James. No, that's not true at all. And Miss Halligan went in there and did a great job.

LIAR!

Trump fumed when Siebert refused to bring charges. Full stop. It is no secret.

And, Halligan was so bad, cases against Comey and James were dismissed.

Does Trump give out gold-laced bitcoins for every lie his underlings tell for him?