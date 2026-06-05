DOJ: Trump Could Destroy Statue Of Liberty And Nobody Could Stop Him

This is not an episode from the Twilight Zone.
By John AmatoJune 5, 2026

Earlier today in the US Court of Appeals in Washington, Trump's DOJ presented a bizarre analogy to defend Trump so he can start rebuilding the White House ballroom that he destroyed without congressional approval.

Yahoo News reports, "In order to demonstrate Trump's supposedly far-reaching power to destroy and alter national monuments at whim, the DOJ lawyers claimed that if the president wanted to bulldoze the Statue of Liberty in New York, there would be no one with the standing to challenge him. "If the government decides very quickly to bulldoze the Statue of Liberty, the people whose ancestors—that was the first thing they saw coming to this country, but the government moved too fast—nothing can be done?" Judge Patricia Millett asked, according to Politico's Kyle Cheney. "I think that's right, yes," the government responded.

There are many stumbling blocks to this weird argument by the DOJ. There's the National Historic Preservation Act. There's the National Park Service, which requires the agency to protect and manage park resources, not arbitrarily destroy them.

There are many guardrails put in place that can stop a narcissistic buffoon from willy-nilly deciding he hates France and bulldozing the Statue of Liberty.

Acting Atty. Gen. Todd Blanche remains the most ignorant and supplicant AG in history.

I agree with Jessica Tarlov.

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