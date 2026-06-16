Pure Thuggery: Donald Sics DOJ On Governor Gavin Newsom

We all know Todd Blanche is using his sycophancy to lure Republican senators into confirming him for Attorney General. Still, what he's doing now is so obvious, so dumb, and so thuggish it's both disgusting and utterly predictable.

The New York Times reported Monday that the DOJ has contacted Newsom's friends and family members as they look for a reason to prosecute him for any thing they can find.

Worse yet, they're taking aim at California's First Lady, Jennifer Siebel Newsom. They are apparently poking into her finances and taxes because getting at her is the easiest way to get at him without appearing to play political games. Or so they think. It's clear to anyone watching that it's not gamesmanship, it's pure thuggery. Nice wife you've got there, Gavin. Be a shame if anything happened to her.

In the video at the top, Carol Leonnig confirms that the goal is to "COME UP with a case against Newsom" not only because Newsom and his press office mean-tweet the Trump administration, but also because Newsom is almost certainly a 2028 contender.

“Donald Trump isn’t just coming after me because of my mean tweets,” Mr. Newsom said in a video he released about the investigations. “He’s coming after me because I am considering running for president.” He added, “To get me, he’s coming after my wife.”

Yep, typical mob thug tactics. Trump fears Newsom; therefore, he must destroy him. Or at least try.