Bruise Boy Says Newsom Has 'Strange Hand Action Going On'

What is he even talking about? Or is this another example of every accusation being a confession?
By David EdwardsAugust 27, 2025

President Donald Trump bizarrely attacked California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) for what he called "strange hand action."

At the conclusion of a Tuesday cabinet meeting, Trump called Newsom an "incompetent governor" because he had not welcomed a military takeover of cities.

"I know him very well," Trump said. "He's incompetent. He's a nice guy, looks good."

He's got some strange hand action going on," the president continued. "I don't know what the hell is his problem. It's a little weird to be honest, a little something shaky going on there."

Without explaining his remarks about Newsom's "hand action," Trump moved on to the upcoming Olympics in Los Angeles.

"All he has to do is call me and say, 'We have the Olympics coming up, we want to make it really good,' and say, and I'll put some really good, great American patriots in there and you won't have any problems," he remarked. "Don't forget, it's loaded up with some stone cold killers, some really bad people, some people that were just born to be bad, they're criminals, bad criminals, dangers, and we can solve the problem for them very quickly."

