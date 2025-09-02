Judge: Trump Broke The Law By Deploying Troops To Los Angeles

While we're all on the edge of our seats during Death Watch, Judge Charles Breyer ruled that Trump’s plan for a ‘national police force’ with the president as its chief violates a 140-year-old law - the Posse Comitatus Act -blocking the military from domestic law enforcement. As with other illegal moves by this lawless president, he'll either ignore it, appeal it, or wait for the Supreme Court to allow the King to do whatever pleases him.

The Independent reports:

A federal judge in California has found that Donald Trump and administration officials violated the law by deploying the National Guard to Los Angeles in response to protests against his anti-immigration agenda. The president’s troop deployment violated the Posse Comitatus Act of 1878, which prohibits “the use of the U.S. military to execute domestic law,” according to Tuesday’s ruling from District Judge Charles Breyer. Nearly 140 years later, Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth deployed the National Guard and a cadre of U.S. Marines to Los Angeles, “ostensibly to quell a rebellion and ensure that federal immigration law was enforced,” Breyer wrote. ... Following a brief bench trial last month, the judge determined that the administration illegally and “systematically used armed soldiers (whose identity was often obscured by protective armor) and military vehicles to set up protective perimeters and traffic blockades, engage in crowd control, and otherwise demonstrate a military presence in and around Los Angeles.”

“There were indeed protests in Los Angeles, and some individuals engaged in violence. Yet there was no rebellion, nor was civilian law enforcement unable to respond to the protests and enforce the law,” the judge added.

Just this morning, Trump, or someone posting for him, falsely wrote, "CHICAGO IS THE MURDER CAPITAL OF THE WORLD!" President Cankles is determined to install the military in blue states despite red states having a higher crime rate. Oh, and Colima, Mexico, is the murder capital of the world, not Chicago. What else did we expect from this lawless and fatuous president?

