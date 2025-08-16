Gavin Newsom Has A Long Memory

California State Assemblyman Carl DeMaio decided to play keyboard warrior with Gavin Newsom, but the Governor remembers his background. Things didn't work out for DeMaio on the Bad App as Newsom fucked his shit all up.

"I am looking forward to Nov 4 when California voters hand Gavin Newsom a humiliating defeat by rejecting his corrupt and dishonest redistricting scheme," he wrote. "In one fell swoop they will 1) defend fair elections and 2) end his political career."

Newsom wasn't having it and wrote, "You won't be 'handing' us anything, Carl," and included a screenshot featuring DeMaio's alleged penchant for lewd behavior, sexual harassment, and masturbating in a City Hall bathroom. DeMaio's alleged pervy behavior was reported in 2014 by multiple sources, and Newsom called him out.

You won’t be “handing” us anything, Carl https://t.co/TZrE4B8WBR pic.twitter.com/TvgY1b3vs3 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 15, 2025

DeMaio should have known better since Newsom has been trolling the daylights out of "failed President" Donald Trump daily. Newsom has emasculated Trump while highlighting the president's juvenile social media skills, and also warning the country about Trump's power grab in Texas.

Tip for DeMaio: Keep your junk in your pants. No one wants to see your little pecker. You're out of your league, amateur.