'Pathetic': Newsom Tears Into Trump Over ICE Arrests Outside Rally

In a nauseating spectacle, masked and armed federal agents made arrests outside of a Los Angeles museum, where Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, on Thursday, was announcing plans to redraw the state's congressional map to offset the GOP's redistricting efforts in Texas. Instead of calming the waters, the Trump administration made it worse as the scene unfolded on TV. We don't even know what the arrests were about, and whether the individuals were undocumented or not, but Donald does everything for show as if America is a circus and he's the sadistic ringleader.

Trump couldn't counter Newsom's warning that California will unrig Donald's attempt to add seats for Republicans in Texas to fix the upcoming elections for his party. And he's doing this because he doesn't want to face a referendum on his second term by getting curb-stomped in the Congressional elections.

Newsom told reporters at the anticipated press conference that "we're affirming our independent commission, and we're calling for a national independent commission as well." Newsome did warn Trump that this would happen to even the playing field, rather than tilting it in the GOP's favor.

"Well, I think it's pretty sick and pathetic, and it should set everything you need to know, the setting that we're under," Newsom said of the arrests. "That they chose the time, manner, and place to send their district director outside, right when we're about to have this press conference. It should set everything you know about Donald Trump's America, and that was top-down, you know that for a fact, and they'll deny it, I'm sure."

"Maybe they won't deny it. It should set everything you know about the authoritarian tendencies of the President of the United States," he continued. "You will not have a country if he rigs this election. You will have a president who will be running for a third term, mark my word."

"I wasn't exaggerating when I said that I received in the mail a Trump 2028 hat from one of his biggest supporters," said. "These guys are not screwing around; the rules do not apply to them. The most corrupt President in history doesn't believe in free enterprise, crony capitalism."

"He is wrecking this country, wrecking the economy, he's a lawless president," he added. "Wake up, America, wake me up to what's going on."

As for an illegal third term, as Newsom suggested, Trump confirms that every day, like today, for example:

Trump says that he not left office in 2021, the LA Olympics would've been during "what would be my third term" pic.twitter.com/KfA8GdOXdB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 14, 2025

DISGUSTING !!



The Japanese American National Museum (where this was taking place) just let us know the same spot Border Patrol were arresting people earlier today is the SAME SPOT where they loaded Japanese people onto buses to go to internment camps. https://t.co/4WHXVDIY6s — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 14, 2025