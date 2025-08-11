Newsom Hilariously Imitates Trump While Warning POTUS Over Map Rigging

In an all-caps Trumpian tweet, Governor Gavin Newsom via his press office issued a warning to Trump over his map rigging in red states, ending it with "THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!" which is how the president concludes most of his social media posts.

"DONALD TRUMP, IF YOU DO NOT STAND DOWN, WE WILL BE FORCED TO LEAD AN EFFORT TO REDRAW THE MAPS IN CA TO OFFSET THE RIGGING OF MAPS IN RED STATES," the post reads. "BUT IF THE OTHER STATES CALL OFF THEIR REDISTRICTING EFFORTS, WE WILL DO THE SAME. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!"

DONALD TRUMP, IF YOU DO NOT STAND DOWN, WE WILL BE FORCED TO LEAD AN EFFORT TO REDRAW THE MAPS IN CA TO OFFSET THE RIGGING OF MAPS IN RED STATES. BUT IF THE OTHER STATES CALL OFF THEIR REDISTRICTING EFFORTS, WE WILL DO THE SAME. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER! — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 11, 2025

Trump is desperately trying to avoid a backlash from Americans after he unleashed a circus on America, calling it an administration. So, he's trying to steal seats in Texas so that his party won't take the upcoming shellacking it deserves in Congress, but Democrats are willing to go into a cage fight with the 79-year-old petty president.

In a letter to Trump, Newsom on Monday said California "cannot stand idly by" as Texas, along with other Republican states, attempt to follow Trump's instructions to create more GOP-friendly Congressional maps.

"If you will not stand down, I will be forced to lead an effort to redraw the maps in California to offset the rigging of maps in red states," he said. "But if the other states call off their redistricting efforts, we will happily do the same. And American democracy will be better for it."

Here's the letter in full:

Read the letter @CAGovernor Gavin Newsom just sent Donald Trump:



"If you will not stand down, I will be forced to lead an effort to redraw the maps in California to offset the rigging of maps in red states.” pic.twitter.com/Atuz478VJ5 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 11, 2025

Newsom is fighting back, and he's not the only one.

"Donald Trump is a cheater. He cheats on his wives, he cheats at golf, and now he's trying to cheat the American people out of their votes," Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said on "Meet the Press" Sunday.

Pritzker: "It's cheating. Donald Trump is a cheater. He cheats on his wives. He cheats at golf. And now he's trying to cheat the American people out of their votes." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-08-10T14:19:44.527Z

After all the times Trump has tried to accuse Democrats of "rigging" elections, unsurprisingly, it's the president doing the cheating.